Lewistown lands new manufacturing facility, one closes in Bonner

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) The manufacturing industry in Montana hit a growth milestone in Lewistown this month but experienced a closure in Bonner that leaves an estimated 100 employees without a job.

Friday, a vacuum technology company based in Germany opened its new U.S. location in Lewistown.

VACOM drew praise from Montana politicians including Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office said the new facility represents a $10 million investment in central Montana.

VACOM describes itself as one of the leading European suppliers of vacuum technology.

It also offers cleaning services for components for the semiconductor, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. In those sectors, even tiny contaminants can compromise performance.

In a statement, Gianforte said VACOM, which employs 400 people, “saw something special in central Montana.”

“When companies choose Montana, they’re choosing more than just a place on a map, they’re choosing a state and a pro-business environment that supports job creators and the hardworking Montanans they employ,” said Gianforte, a Republican, in a news release.

Former state Sen. Dan Bartel said VACOM currently employs roughly 12 people in the cleaning sector alone in Lewistown and may hit 25 employees there by the end of the year.

The Governor’s Office said VACOM expects to create as many as 500 “good-paying” Montana jobs and up to 50 “high-tech” jobs by 2027.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to a question about salary ranges or a timeline for expanding the workforce, and representatives for VACOM could not be reached in time for this story.

VACOM has planned an estimated $90 million investment in the state by 2030, according to the news release from the Governor’s Office.

However, on Monday, UFP Industries announced to employees the closure of its UFP Edge facility in Bonner along with an estimated 100 layoffs.

“This is not an easy decision,” said spokesperson Abby Mitch in an email. “We wish this facility had worked out.

“Montanans’ grit and perseverance are among our core values at UFP Industries. We spent 5 years working together to make it work, but big-picture realities beyond our control made consolidation unavoidable.”

UFP Edge described itself as a leader in trim, siding and interior accents and one of the top building materials manufacturers in North America.

“We have committed to our Bonner employees that we will prioritize internal candidates for open positions across the UFP family of companies,” Mitch said in an email.

UFP operates in 215 locations in nine countries, according to its website.

It describes itself as North America’s largest buyer of softwood lumber and works in residential construction, retail building products and industrial packaging.

In a news release late Monday, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry said it would hold an event Wednesday, August 6, to support affected workers and their families. (See details below.)

***

Bartel, who has been in communication with VACOM the last few years as it contemplated locations in the U.S., said VACOM cleans the chips in cellphones as part of its work.

He said Lewistown won the relocation debate for its people, environment and lifestyle.

The VACOM facility was expected to be 40,000 square feet and include a daycare for employees’ children and an education center for staff training.

“They believe that the workforce is here, and it’s the right type of people that they can educate to operate these new high-tech machines,” said Bartel, a Republican and retired Lewistown legislator.

He said the facility will join other small- and medium-sized manufacturing operations based in Lewistown.

“It’ll fit Lewistown really well, and we’re really tickled that they’re going to be here,” Bartel said.

In a news release about its opening, VACOM said it ventured across the Atlantic in 2020 when it opened its first U.S. location in Naples, Florida.

It said the Lewistown site “marks the next important milestone in meeting the growing demand from the U.S. semiconductor industry even better in the future.”

More than 100 people attended the official opening on Friday, VACOM said.

In a prepared statement, VACOM CEO Jens Bergner said the new location sends “a clear signal for long-term growth and transatlantic cooperation.”

“Our decision for Montana was an easy one: Not only have we found a business-friendly environment here, but above all, exceptional people with an impressive work ethic and a strong community.”