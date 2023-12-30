(KPAX) The band will play on in Texas!

The University of Montana Marching Band has reached its fundraising goal and will be headed down to Frisco, Texas for the FCS championship game on January 7, 2024.

The University of Montana has announced nearly 1,100 donors chipped in the help to reach the goal of $200,000 to send the band to the big game.

"Thank you to the nearly 1,100 donors who contributed to help UM’s student musicians make music history in Texas," UM stated on social media.