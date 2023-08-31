Blair Miller

(Daily Montanan) Montana’s governor and secretary of state have asked a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of Senate Bill 442, a broadly supported bill that would have put more of the state’s marijuana revenue toward county roads and conservation efforts across the state.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Gianforte and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen asked Lewis and Clark County District Judge Mike Menahan to dismiss the case, in which three organizations sued alleging Gianforte improperly vetoed the measure in the final hours of the legislative session and that lawmakers should be allowed to vote to override the veto.

The attorneys for Gianforte and Jacobsen say the three organizations are arguing political positions and asking the court to step outside its duties. They also say that the veto was done correctly, and that Jacobsen has no power to issue an override poll because the full legislature was indeed in session when the bill was vetoed.

The legislature can override a governor’s veto with a two-thirds majority. If the legislature is in session, it can vote to override the veto then, but if the legislature is out of session when the veto is handed down, the Secretary of State sends a poll to lawmakers, who then vote whether to override the veto via mail.

In two lawsuits filed in June that were since consolidated, Wild Montana, the Montana Association of Counties (MACO), and Montana Wildlife Federation asked the court to either have Jacobsen send a poll override to lawmakers via mail or to declare SB 442 law, claiming the governor did not follow the law in issuing his veto.

SB 442 was the product of months of work by lawmakers and lobbyists to try to find a solution to multiple competing bills surrounding how to reallocate Montana’s marijuana tax revenue from how lawmakers divvied it up in the 2021 session.

Sponsor Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, and lobbyists for the three organizations that sued over the veto of SB 442 were instrumental in crafting a bill that disperses the $50 million in annual marijuana revenue to county roads, a Habitat Legacy fund, the general fund, trails, parks and recreation, veterans’ services, and a treatment and recovery fund. The measure received 131 votes on its final passage out of 150 lawmakers in the House and Senate.