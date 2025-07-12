Mercer nominated by Trump for federal judge spot

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) Former U.S. attorney and legislator Bill Mercer has been nominated to serve as U.S. District Court judge in Montana.

President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, Thursday evening that he had selected Mercer, a Republican in the state House of Representatives, to fill the open spot on the federal district court bench.

“Bill has TREMENDOUS experience, previously serving at the Department of Justice and, as United States Attorney for the District of Montana,” Trump wrote in a post. “He is STRONG and SMART, will fearlessly uphold the Rule of Law, and defend our Constitution on the Federal Bench.”

Mercer, 61, was born in Billings. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana, a master’s in public administration from Harvard University, and earned his law degree from George Mason University. Mercer has worked at Holland & Hart law firm since 2010.

Mercer was the Montana U.S. Attorney from 2001-’09, during the President George W. Bush administration.

Mercer was elected to the Montana House in 2019, where he has served four terms. This session, Mercer carried 25 bills the governor signed into law. Much of his legislation the past session was focused on medical issues, as well as protections for children and elderly adults.

“Bill is a man of integrity, principle and deep legal expertise,” House Speak Brandon Ler, R-Savage, said in a press release. “His decades of experience — as U.S. Attorney, federal prosecutor, and state legislator – have uniquely prepared him for this important role.”

Mercer’s appointment has to be approved by the U.S. Senate. Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy congratulated Mercer in a joint statement.

“Bill’s experience at the Department of Justice as U.S. Attorney for Montana and his fierce advocacy for the rule of law and original interpretation of the Constitution will be tremendous assets as he serves the country and the people of Montana on the federal bench,” the joint statement read. “We will work diligently with Senate leadership and our colleagues to confirm Bill’s nomination.”

It’s unclear who Mercer will replace, as two of the three federal judges in the state — all of whom are Obama appointees — have requested what’s called “senior status,” meaning they’re still eligible to hear federal cases, but at a reduced workload. To qualify, judges must be at least 65 years old and have served at least 10 years as a federal judge.

The judge’s age and service years as a federal judge must add up to 80. As long as certain stipulations are met, judges keep their chambers and law clerks, as well as a salary.

Montana U.S. District Judge Susan Watters — the first woman to be presidentially appointed as a federal judge in Montana — announced her retirement to senior status last month. Watters, who will retire in June of next year, was appointed to the position in 2013.

Watters graduated from Eastern Montana College (Now Montana State University Billings) in 1980 before a master’s degree and then graduating from law school at the University of Montana. Watters was also a district court judge for 15 years and worked in the Yellowstone County Attorney’s office.

All three presidentially appointed Montana federal judges joined the bench during the Obama administration. Judge Dana L. Christensen announced plans in 2022 to move to senior status and will move there once his successor is appointed.

The Biden administration moved to nominate Danna Jackson, an attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, who would have been the first Native American federal judge in the state had she been confirmed. She was not, and it is unclear what the status of that seat is, or how quickly President Trump will move to fill it.

Mercer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the federal judge nomination.