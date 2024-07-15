Miller Peak Fire grows to 500 acres southeast of Missoula

(KPAX) The Lolo National Forest reported on Sunday evening that the Miller Peak Fire has grown to at least 500 acres.

The blaze was continuing to grow due to the wind and topography, according to fire managers.

There are currently 8 engines, multiple crews, 2 helicopters, and 2 large airtankers. Additional resources including an Incident Management Team have been ordered.

An Evacuation Warning for residences between mile markers 13 and 15 along Miller Creek Road and for homes from 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to 7018 Upper Miller Creek Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.