Body of missing woman found Mineral County

(Superior) (MTN News) Authorities have found the body of a woman who was reported missing in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the body of 39-year-old Megan Babbitts recovered from the Clark Fork River near the Quartz Rest Area.

Her body is being taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

Megan was last seen at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 25, at home in Missoula and her vehicle was later found at the Quartz Rest Area.