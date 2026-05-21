(KPAX) The Missoula Marathon is officially sold out over a month before race day.

According to organizers, a record-breaking 1,700 runners signed up to cross the starting line.

The 26.2-mile race is drawing people to Missoula from all over the world. Run Wild Missoula said participants will come from all 50 states and 11 different countries.

“This growth reflects what we’ve been seeing for several years — the Missoula Marathon has truly become a destination race,” said race director and executive director of Run Wild Missoula, Trisha Drobeck.

"Runners are choosing Missoula not only because of the fast, beautiful course, but because of the incredible community experience they have here. The support from volunteers, local businesses, spectators, and partners throughout the city is what makes this event so special.”

Even if you're not lacing up your racing shoes, the marathon makes an impact that can be felt across Missoula, bringing in millions of dollars to the local economy.

That economic impact has been steadily growing with the race. In 2024, KPAX reported the race brought in $4 million to the local economy. Last year, organizers said the marathon brought in over $4.2 million. This year, they are anticipating an even bigger economic boon with the highest registration in the event's history.

The Missoula Marathon organizers are also giving back through a partnership with Montana Youth Homes. They have already raised $86,000 toward their $100,000 goal for the nonprofit that provides emergency shelters, group homes and counseling for Montana youth in need.

If you still want to participate, registration is still open for several other race weekend events.

Spots are still open for the half marathon on Sunday, June 28 and the Tony Banovich 5K and the Missoula Kids Marathon on Saturday, June 27.

However, spots are dwindling. Event organizers say the half marathon is 84% full with fewer than 500 spots remaining.

If you still want to get involved without crossing the starting line, the Missoula Marathon is recruiting nearly 800 volunteers. They will help with aid stations, course support, finish line operations and more.

Race weekend runs June 26-28, 2026. You can register and find a full list of events here.