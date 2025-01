Zach Volheim

(KPAX) Mod Pizza, located off of North Reserve Street in Missoula recently closed its doors.

Mod Pizza, a national fast-casual pizza chain, was founded in 2008 and opened its Missoula location in 2017.

This closure comes as Mod Pizza has been closing locations across the nation that are viewed as underperforming.

The Mod Pizza locations in Kalispell and Great Falls remain open.