Voters pass Missoula school levies; Frenchtown, Lolo levies fail
(Missoula Current) Voters in Missoula on Tuesday approved two Missoula County Public School levies, though similar levies in Lolo and Frenchtown failed.
Voters also approved a levy for the East Missoula Rural Fire District.
All results remain unofficial until confirmed and canvassed by the Board of Trustees. The total number of ballots cast and counted for the MCPS levies topped more than 30,100.
“We are proud that our schools are integral to the community,” MCPS said in a statement. “When educators invest in the whole child it benefits the entire community because today’s graduates are tomorrow’s business owners, leaders, and volunteers who will grow our towns and cities and provide for the less fortunate.”
The district said funding from the levies will bring more tax dollars to MCPS and will allow the district to cover the costs of staff while funding school operations and securing programs.
MISSOULA COUNTY (Final until canvass)
East Missoula Rural Fire District Services Levy
For: 344
Against: 289
Missoula High School General Fund Levy
For: 15,279
Against: 14,439
Missoula Elementary General Fund Levy
For: 11,228
Against: 7,911
Frenchtown School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 959
Against: 1,353
Lolo School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 555
Against: 1,120