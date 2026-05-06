(Missoula Current) Voters in Missoula on Tuesday approved two Missoula County Public School levies, though similar levies in Lolo and Frenchtown failed.

Voters also approved a levy for the East Missoula Rural Fire District.

All results remain unofficial until confirmed and canvassed by the Board of Trustees. The total number of ballots cast and counted for the MCPS levies topped more than 30,100.

“We are proud that our schools are integral to the community,” MCPS said in a statement. “When educators invest in the whole child it benefits the entire community because today’s graduates are tomorrow’s business owners, leaders, and volunteers who will grow our towns and cities and provide for the less fortunate.”

The district said funding from the levies will bring more tax dollars to MCPS and will allow the district to cover the costs of staff while funding school operations and securing programs.

MISSOULA COUNTY (Final until canvass)

East Missoula Rural Fire District Services Levy

For: 344

Against: 289

Missoula High School General Fund Levy

For: 15,279

Against: 14,439

Missoula Elementary General Fund Levy

For: 11,228

Against: 7,911

Frenchtown School District General Fund Mill Levy

For: 959

Against: 1,353

Lolo School District General Fund Mill Levy

For: 555

Against: 1,120