Missoula named ‘Best College Sports Town’ in USA Today poll

(UM News Service) Missoula, the home of the University of Montana Grizzlies, recently came out on top in the USA TODAY Sports Readers’ Choice 2026 for ‘Best College Sports Town.’

Griz Nation voted early and often to beat out communities that are home to some of the most well-known college athletics programs, including Tuscaloosa, Alabama – home to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide – and University Park, Pennsylvania – home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Missoula was the only city in the Big Sky Conference to be named in the poll.

“Grizzly Athletics not only serves as the front door to the University, but to the Missoula community,” said UM President Jeremiah Shinn. “Being recognized as the ‘Best College Sports Town’ demonstrates the deep history and passion Griz Nation has for this place. With the school year underway, I can’t wait to experience it myself.”

Last year, a report from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research found that Griz Athletics contributes more than $94 million in total spending for Missoula-area businesses annually. Additionally, Grizzly Athletics supports 728 jobs in Missoula County.

“Weather doesn’t faze anyone here when it comes to the Griz experience at Washington-Grizzly Stadium,” wrote USA TODAY. “The team is excellent and always a threat to go deep in the playoffs. The atmosphere should attract ‘College GameDay’ one day.”

The impact of Griz Athletics is bigger than just football, as UM is home to 15 athletic programs and a growing roster of club sports.

Last year, the Montana Grizzlies women’s soccer team captured both the Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament titles, becoming the first program in the conference to win three consecutive outright regular-season titles.

Griz Volleyball is back on the court this fall, fresh off one of the program’s best seasons since the 1990s, with 13 returning players – two of which were chosen for the Preseason All-Conference Team.

Basketball is also a major point of pride in Griz Nation. The Lady Griz have appeared in the NCAA Division I tournament 21 times to date and have advanced to the second round of the tournament seven times. The Montana Grizzlies basketball team was named regular-season and Big Sky tournament champions during the 2024-25 season.

For those who want to get in on the action and see why Missoula was named ‘Best College Sports Town,’ visit gogriz.com to view schedules and purchase tickets.