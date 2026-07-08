Missoula suspect arrested for alleged stabbing death

(KPAX) Jeremy Means, 39, has been accused of deliberate homicide following a fatal stabbing in the Riverfront Triangle area on July 7, 2026.

According to the Missoula Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North California Street following reports of an adult male with stab wounds.

"Officers and emergency medical personnel immediately began life-saving efforts at the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite those efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries," said MPD in a press release.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Missoula Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was dispatched to apprehend Means at a residence in the 500 block of West Spruce Street, near St. Patrick's Hospital.

"Means was not located at the residence. Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place was issued for the immediate area while officers conducted their operations," wrote MPD.

Around 1:30 p.m., an MPD detective located Means in the 800 block of Wyoming Street, an area near Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Means was then taken into custody.

"The Missoula Police Department would like to acknowledge the coordinated efforts of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol during the initial response to this incident and the subsequent search for the involved parties," noted MPD in its release.

The incident remains under active investigation at this time.