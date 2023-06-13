Missoulian cuts print publication to three days a week

MISSOULA (KPAX) — Montana’s largest newspaper publisher, Lee Enterprises, announced over the weekend that the Missoulian will move to a three-day publication.

The announcement by Lee says it’s an effort to preserve and enhance local news coverage.

In the announcement, Lee Enterprises said the change reflects how more of the news-reading audience relies on digital formats.

But the publisher promises that fewer days of a print edition will mean more local coverage with more content, more sections and more pages.

Starting July 11, print editions of the paper will be available for readers to pick up on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

In addition, the newspaper will transition from being delivered by paper carriers to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Online readers will still have access to a daily E-edition every morning, the company said.

Meanwhile, all print subscribers will continue to have digital access to the Missoulian, the company said.