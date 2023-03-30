Jonathon Ambarian

HELENA (KPAX)— Montana lawmakers and state agency leaders said Wednesday that they have a unique opportunity this year to invest in Montana’s behavioral health system – and it’s time to take it.

As part of his state budget proposal last year, Gov. Greg Gianforte called for directing $300 million in state funding to behavioral health. Now, lawmakers have introduced House Bill 872, which would create a framework for how that money would be distributed.

“We are here because we are fortunate to have a large surplus and we will be able to solve problems,” said Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, who is sponsoring HB 872. “I look at this bill as an opportunity to do great things.”

The House Appropriations Committee held an initial hearing on the bill Wednesday morning.

HB 872’s title establishes its goal as supporting a “behavioral health system for future generations.” It would set aside $225 million in a new state account that would be used to fund state and community-based programs for people with behavioral health needs or developmental disabilities. Another $75 million would go into the state’s long-range building fund for future capital projects in the behavioral health system.

The money in the new state fund could be used for studying and planning a comprehensive behavioral health system, planning and operation of state care facilities, acquiring or renovating property to establish state facilities, and investing in community-based providers to stabilize service delivery, support the workforce and increase service capacity.