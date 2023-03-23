Montana House Republicans endorse state budget bill

Jonathon Ambarian

HELENA (KPAX) - The Montana House spent the whole day Wednesday debating just one bill — but it’s by far the biggest of the legislative session.

On a 68-32 party-line vote, the House endorsed House Bill 2, the main state budget bill, which sets out $14.3 billion in spending over the next two years.

All Republicans voted in favor of the bill, with all Democrats in opposition.

Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, chairs the House Appropriations Committee, which put together the current version of HB 2.

He said their goal was to craft “a compromise that recognizes both the taxpayer and the critical needs across our state.”

He said the bill needs more work, but is a good start as it moves forward.