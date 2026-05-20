Montana to ban candy, soft drink, junk food from SNAP

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) The State of Montana received federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to ban soft drinks, junk food, and candy from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP is a federal program administered by the USDA. Montana joins 22 other states in banning soft drinks, junk food and candy from its SNAP program.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, in a press release, said the state was making, “bold steps to Make America Healthy Again,” adding the state was looking to “ensure taxpayer dollars provide nutritious options that improve health outcomes for those who rely on these crucial programs.”

Montana had to submit a waiver to the USDA to be allowed to take those items off its SNAP list, which the state did earlier this year.

The waiver specifically includes drinks exceeding 10 grams of sugar per 8 ounces and energy drinks. It also introduced new categories of restricted items and added “a standardized definition of candy and prepared desserts.”

Candy items under the Montana waiver definition includes:

“A shelf-stable preparation of sugar, honey, or other nutritive or non-nutritive sweeteners, in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients, or flavorings, in the form of bars, drops, or pieces. Includes gelatin-based confections (gummies), licorice, hard candies, and compressed sugar pieces.”

The SNAP restrictions do not include meal replacement bars, protein bars, and, “baking ingredients, fruit snacks made with real fruit and no added sugar, granola, trail mix and similar products that are substantially nut and/or real fruit based.”

The restrictions also do not include “store-made bakery items.” Pre-packed dessert snacks, however, are ineligible.

“This waiver is a critical step in addressing the growing concern of diet-related chronic conditions across our state,” Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton said in a press release. “By aligning SNAP purchases with national dietary guidelines, we are directly supporting Montana’s goal to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks, candy, and other foods that contribute to adverse health outcomes, including obesity and Type 2 diabetes.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins also noted the move by the Gianforte Administration.

“Bringing SNAP back to its core principle of nutrition is common sense and we hope to sign waivers for all 50 states soon, and promote healthy foods for all Americans,” Rollins said in a press release.

Earlier this year, some SNAP recipients sued the USDA over the inclusion of sugary drinks. That suit is pending in federal court and seeks to overturn the waivers.