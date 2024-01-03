Nicole Girten

(Daily Montanan) Law enforcement completed a sweep to investigate a bomb threat at the Montana capitol Wednesday, finding the threat was not credible, according to a Department of Administration spokesperson.

The evacuation lasted less than one hour and the building was reopened to the public, said DOA Communications Director Megan Grotzke in emails to the Daily Montanan. She said the department worked closely with law enforcement in response to the threat.

Montana was one of several state capitols to investigate a bomb threat Wednesday, with Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Mississippi also finding no credible threat, according to the Associated Press.

Grotzke said about 300 people work in the building, but she did not know how many people were in the building Wednesday.

The governor’s office did not immediately reply to an email asking if the governor was in his office Wednesday morning.