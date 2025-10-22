Land board approves 53,000-acre Montana conservation easement

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Land Board voted 4-1 to approve a conservation easement across a more than 50,000-acre swath of land spanning three counties in northwest Montana, permanently providing public access and protecting wildlife habitat.

Phase Two of the Montana Great Outdoors Conservation Easement Project will more than double the protected land in the Cabinet Mountains between Kalispell and Libby, following the acquisition of a similar easement the Land Board approved in the fall of 2024.

“The decision before you today reaches far beyond one property boundary,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks director Christy Clark told the board at its meeting on Monday. “This conservation easement represents a chance to protect something at the very heart of who we are: the Montana way of life. It’s about keeping our forests, our open spaces and our working lands healthy. It’s productive, and it gives us access for generations to come. Montana, forests and range lands are where livelihoods and wildlife meet, where families make a living, and where deer, elk and countless other species find habitat they need to survive”

In August, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission — the board in charge of FWP’s policy actions — approved the easement, which will partially be paid from FWP’s Habitat Montana funds.

Approval by the state land board, comprising the top five elected officials in the state, was the last hurdle in a long process. Phase One, a 32,000-acre easement, was approved in 2024.

Both phases of the Montana Great Outdoors Conservation project drew vast support throughout the public process from timber companies, conservation groups, politicians and recreationists, many of whom drove to Helena on Monday to speak in favor of the easement.

State Sen. Mike Cuffe, who represents the northwest corner of the state, told the land board that on his drive into town, he stopped behind a school bus and “felt a bit of pride” at the long, flashing signal arm that extended from the bus — he had sponsored the legislation that mandated them.

“Few others will remember that, but I do. I helped create a good thing. This proposal, this conservation easement proposed today, is a good thing,” Cuffe said.

The Republican from Eureka spoke about his family’s history in the area, including a great uncle who drove cattle from Frenchtown up through the easement property into the Tobacco Valley, his father, who was “one of the last to pull a cross cut saw” logging in the area, and his own experiences hunting, hiking and fishing in the region.

Cuffe alluded to other portions of northwest Montana that are privately owned and where “no trespassing” signs are becoming increasingly common.

“We don’t want to turn it into a rich man’s hunting paradise. We don’t want to turn it into a subdivision area,” Cuffe said. “I encourage a yes vote today on each of your part. I’m proud to support this. I’m proud like I was behind that school bus.”

The state’s timberlands, once the lifeblood of a number of towns across the region, have become smaller and more fragmented over recent decades as companies have bought and sold swaths of forestland and parceled bits and pieces off for development.