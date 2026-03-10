Montana Democrats rally at Mansfield Metcalf dinner

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana Democrats gathered in Helena during the weekend for their annual Mansfield Metcalf Dinner — somewhat ironically referred to as “Democratic Prom” and replete with a balloon arch photo opp — to rally enthusiasm for the long slate of candidates who filed to run for office under the party banner.

On the heels of one of the most tumultuous political weeks in recent state history, Democrats expressed a renewed optimism of adding seats in the Legislature and breaking the Republican hold on statewide offices after two incumbent Republicans bowed out of federal re-election races

“2026 is the year that we can move the needle,” said Emily Marburger, the newly hired executive director of the party who came from Pennsylvania and had a hand in flipping that state’s House to Democratic control. “We can build this party from the ground up to face the future. So let’s unite, let’s organize and let’s win.”

Democratic Party Chairwoman Shannon O’Brien started immediately with jokes from the week’s election upheaval in her remarks to start the evening.

“If you need to make a quick exit, be careful, you might see Senator Daines or Representative Zinke,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien praised the near record-number of individuals who are seeking office on the Democratic ticket. Out of the 125 legislative districts that will be on the ballot, Democrats have filed in 118 of them, four more than Republicans are contesting.

That includes all 25 Senate races, of which two Missoula-area incumbents are uncontested this election, and 93 of the 100 house seats, which is significantly more than just four years ago, when Democrats didn’t field candidates in 33 districts.

The current GOP margin in the state House is 58-42, and 32-18 in the Senate.

But Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers said Democrats were able to achieve a lot for Montanans in 2025 by working across the aisle, including passing Medicaid expansion, property tax changes and stopping attempts to politicize court races.

“Last session is a glimpse of what’s possible when we take back the majorities in our state legislature,” said Flowers, the highest elected Democrat in Montana. “That was clearly a working majority, but it gives us an idea of what can happen when we take back that majority.”

Democrats have been in the minority in both chambers since there was a 50-50 split in the state House in 2009, and since holding a two-seat majority in the Senate in 2007.

Both Flowers and House minority leader Katie Sullivan are termed out of their respective seats and the party will see new leadership during the 2027 session.

Sullivan told the collected Democrats there is momentum in the air, and she shared one of the biggest things she’d learned as a candidate and legislator.

“Never let someone forget who’s in charge right now, in this moment in time,” Sullivan said. “People are mad, prices are high, costs are expensive, politics are toxic, and confidence is at an all time low. And the Republicans need to own this.”

“And when it comes to the main event, the main show in November, I want you to lock arms and point your anger towards the group that deserves it,” she added.

Much of Saturday’s event at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds was dedicated to letting campaigns for state and federal office give their stump speeches, followed by a keynote address by Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego.

Each candidate for the state’s two congressional seats, the U.S. Senate, and two open seats on the Public Service Commission had a few minutes to speak.

The Western Congressional District, just two terms old at this point, was, until this week, considered by many Democratic strategists to be the most competitive race on the ballot when the task was to unseat Zinke.

While the district still tilts towards the GOP, former Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester carried it by just over a half percentage point in 2024, despite losing his seat by eight points statewide.

Democrats Russ Cleveland, Matt Rains, Sam Forstag and Ryan Busse all held separate meet-and-greet events in Helena on Saturday and offered a quick look at their campaign platforms.

The four primary candidates will meet on Monday night in Whitefish for a candidate forum and in Butte on Tuesday evening at the Motherlode Theater at 6 p.m.

In the Eastern District, facing off against incumbent Rep. Troy Downing, the party is fielding three candidates. Brian Miller, described himself as a non-politician motivated by his children’s future; Sam Lux, a farrier who said he feels a duty to his friends, family and neighbors to join the race and be a voice for working Montanans; and long-time legislator Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, who said he will take his experience and effectiveness in Helena to Washington.

“I’m here 24 years later, 12 sessions later, and all the representatives and senators out there, you sometimes call me troublemaker,” Windy Boy said. “You may call me other names, but that just proves to me that I’m doing my job.”

Montana Democrats are fielding four candidates in the primary race for the U.S. Senate — Reilly Neill, Alani Bankhead, Michael Hummert and Michael Black Wolf — an election that has received national attention in a week when Daines dropped out, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme joined with endorsements from Daines and Trump, and former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar filed as an Independent candidate.

There are also two seats on the Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utilities.

One seat is open and has two Republican candidates against Democrat Angeline Cheek. The other seat is held by Republican Ann Bukacek, who is facing two primary challengers and Democrat Kevin Hamm.

“I grew up in a time when the TV used to ask: ‘It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your kids are?’ and the answer was ‘no,’” Hamm said. “But here we are in 2026 and we have to ask: ‘Do you know where your representatives are?’”

“The answer doesn’t have to be ‘no.’ You can get us. We’re here and we’re beyond sick of the Republicans’ s—, too,” he added.

Sen. Gallego, who was elected in 2024 and is considered to be on the lengthy list of potential Democrats who might announce a presidential bid for 2028, offered the keynote address at the dinner.

Gallego spoke about the opportunities that are open to Americans who work hard but the need to continue fighting to make the American Dream possible for everyone. He emphasized that the current state of the country should not be accepted by those who want a better ideal.

“The disgrace you feel does not have to be permanent,” Gallego said. “Because I’ve seen it up close — when Americans get organized, the corrupt elite lose. When communities stand together, bullies back down, because this is a nation still worth fighting for.”

“You are going to fight, Montana, and you’re going to win in 2026 and beyond,” Gallego said.

His speech was briefly interrupted by Dylan Kunz, a youth activist who was protesting the war in Gaza and funding Gallego has received from American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Kunz said afterwards that he is an independent organizer and as a Democrat said he wants his own party held accountable.