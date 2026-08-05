Montana extends fee waiver for driver’s license, ID renewal

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montanans looking to renew their driver’s licenses, IDs and commercial driver’s license credentials can benefit from a state waiver of some fees through September, if they are adding a new U.S. citizenship marker.

The state legislature passed a law in 2025 requiring state ID cards and driver’s licenses to indicate whether the person is a U.S. citizen by adding the image of an eagle in flight to the card. The law applies to all cards issued after Jan. 1 of this year.

The state Motor Vehicle Division announced a fee waiver for some renewal and replacement fees during July, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, to incentivize Montanans to get the new citizenship marker. That waiver will now last until September 30.

“Now, more Montanans have the opportunity to update their credentials and get the citizenship marker added to their ID at no cost,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a press release. “We’re giving back to Montana taxpayers. It’s great we could keep this fee waiver going longer.”

The waiver is between $10.30 and $68.50 per transaction, depending on the type of credential being issued.

Fees are waived for the renewal of current Montana driver’s license and ID cards, even if outside of expiration, except for the REAL ID renewal fee. All CDL credential fees, except for the REAL ID fee, will be waived.

According to MVD, the cost of a new or renewed driver’s license with REAL ID is typically $67.47. During the waiver period, Montanans will pay just the $25 REAL ID fee.

Replacing a REAL ID is typically $10.30, and that fee will be waived if adding a citizenship marker.

Fees for new or renewing credentials without the citizenship marker — for visitors on a visa — will not be waived.

During the first month of the fee waiver, more than 18,000 Montanans — 91% of customers — added the citizenship marker to their credentials, according to the Department of Justice.

“Since we announced the fee waiver, the response across the state has been incredible,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said in a statement. “We encourage Montanans to take advantage of this opportunity and schedule an appointment with their local MVD today.”

To add a citizenship marker to a credential, Montanans must provide one of the following – passport, birth certificate, certificate of citizenship or naturalization, or a consular report of birth abroad.