Montana GOP formalizes opposition to ‘The Montana Plan’

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Republican Party Executive Board on Tuesday passed a resolution formally opposing Initiative 194, “The Montana Plan,” which seeks to limit spending by corporations, nonprofits and other organizations in elections.

“I-194 would clearly and egregiously strip Montana’s small, family-owned businesses, organizations, and associations of their constitutional First Amendment speech rights, all while privileging out-of-state billionaires with unrestricted spending in Montana’s elections,” the GOP said in a press release.

The state party criticized the initiative as “yet another attempt by the Democrats to protect a dying party and its failed policies,” and pointed out that it has been endorsed by New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, and candidate for the western house district Sam Forstag.

The Montana Plan works by regulating the powers a state gives to “artificial persons,” which includes nonprofits, trusts, partnerships, corporations, trade associations, or unincorporated associations.

With corporations limited in their contributions to elections, money favoring issues or candidates will have to flow through political actions committees, or PACs, which are regulated by the Federal Election Commission, have donor contribution limits and disclosure requirements.

The Transparent Election Initiative, the organization behind The Montana Plan, does not have to disclose it’s own financial backers under the current laws it is trying to change.

There has been pushback to the initiative from organizations including the state Chamber of Commerce and multiple industry groups, including the Montana Mining Association, which have argued it would silence the voices of businesses, a line echoed by the state GOP.

“In our state, Montanans’ voices matter more than those of wealthy out-of-staters. Montanans should not be fooled by out-of-state signature gatherers and other proponents of I-194 who falsely claim that it targets corruption or money in politics,” the state GOP said. “In truth, it would silence the voices of Montana’s businesses and organizations while amplifying those of wealthy outsiders, thereby undermining self-government itself in Montana.”