Montana GOP Senate primary draws high-profile attention

Jonathan Ambarian

BOZEMAN (KPAX) — While Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester prepares to seek another term, the race among Republicans wanting to replace him is still unsettled.

Over the last week, there’s been a growing chorus of national media stories suggesting that U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is inching closer to announcing a run for U.S. Senate – but so far, there’s still been no official announcement from Rosendale.

That continued over the weekend, as Rosendale held four events around Montana with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida. The two men visited Bozeman on Friday, then Townsend, Helena and Joliet.

Rosendale dubbed the events “The Truth Tour,” saying he wanted to give Montanans’ his view of what’s happened in Congress over the last year – particularly his ongoing concerns about continuing resolutions and budget deals that he says haven’t done enough to curb federal spending.

But Gaetz – who, like Rosendale, has become known for pushing back against House GOP leadership – made clear he had another goal as well.

“I woke up in Florida this morning and flew to Montana in January to try to convince my friend Matt Rosendale to run for the United States Senate,” he told MTN Friday. “I am on a mission to change Washington, and one of the best things we could do to send a shock to the system, to the establishment of both political parties is to get Matt in this race for the Senate.”

Gaetz said “weak-kneed” Republicans in the Senate were to blame for stymying some of former President Donald Trump’s policies, and having Rosendale in the Senate would provide a stronger conservative voice on issues like the budget and border security.

Rosendale again told MTN Friday he was not ready to make a final decision on the Senate, but that he felt overwhelming support at events like this one – and that support would play a big role in his decision. He said Republican leaders were pressuring him not to jump into the Senate race.