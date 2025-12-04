Montana Heritage Center opens in Helena

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) Politicians, philanthropists and an excited public are celebrating the opening of the Montana Heritage Center, a $107 million project showcasing the state’s history.

During a ceremony Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte called it a “world class facility,” and its historical exhibits and art galleries would not be out of place at major museums in Chicago, San Francisco or New York.

“This accomplishment is remarkable and highlights the generosity and the love that Montanans have for Montana,” Gianforte said.

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was the result of decades of work from many Montanans who wanted to help preserve the state’s history. A 70,000-square-foot addition was added to the building and an existing 90,000 square foot area was remodeled.

The Homeland Gallery will likely become a destination for visitors to the state capitol, taking them through Montana’s rich history all the way back to the Ice Age. The space has exhibits from the state’s Indigenous peoples, with artifacts and deep explanations of nuanced history.

“If you think about it, 160 years ago, a number of pioneers met in Virginia City to talk about the process of starting to collect and preserve and honor the history of this area, and to be sure, it didn’t start with them, right?” Tim Fox, board president of the Montana Historical Society, said. “Our indigenous peoples were the first humans here, and our history goes back way beyond the discovery of gold, copper or silver.”

As visitors walk through that section, they’re treated to sounds that change as they move through the gallery. There’s interactive exhibits, things to watch and plenty to read. There’s also a smudge room, gardens, paths and gathering areas outside, as well as a cafe and event space.

The Charlie M. Russell Gallery also houses an extensive collection of work from the famed western artist. With low light, some incredible frames and even a sitting area, it is a home for many paintings that had been in storage.

There’s also another rotating gallery that will house additional exhibits. Only about 10% of the total collection is on display, museum officials said.

And in the Homeland Gallery, there’s even a covered wagon, a simulation of going down a Butte mineshaft and an exhibit on where the nuclear missiles in Montana are.

“One of the goals that we’ve had in this gallery is to make sure that there are lots of different stories and lots of different perspectives presented,” Amanda Streeter Trum, head of curatorial with the Montana Historical Society, said. “History is not just told from one group’s point of view. And so we’ve got lots of stories and lots of people represented here, as it should be.”

The final $60 million for constructing the facilities was privately funded. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Norm Asbjornson, and BNSF Railway together contributed more than $40 million, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Gianforte helped fundraise after taking office, he said at the ceremony. He was supportive of the project, but wanted cost overruns to be paid for by private donations.

“I called every major business in the state … telling them about our plans and asking them for support,” Gianforte said. “Many of you got those calls and are here today.”

Hundreds of people filled the main atrium of the building for the ceremony and then were able to wander the facility after.

Gianforte also announced about $3.5 million had been donated toward an endowment to support Montana students getting to experience the museum. The goal, Gianforte said, is that every student in the state gets a tour the year they study the state’s history.

The target for the endowment is $10 million.

Some facilities and parts of the center are still under construction and a full grand opening is planned for next summer.

“I hope that we can be a space where we can talk about difficult things and present challenging topics in addition to the fun, joyous topics as well,” Streeter Trum said.