Montana lawmakers sworn in for 68th legislative session

Jonathon Ambarian

HELENA (KPAX) - State lawmakers returned to the Montana State Capitol in Helena on Monday for the first day of the Montana Legislature’s 68th session.

It was a day of greetings, as lawmakers introduced and reintroduced themselves to their colleagues. It was also a day of ceremony, as they took the official steps needed to get legislative business underway.

The House and Senate both gaveled in at noon.

“Today begins a new journey for each of you, to honor and serve others with dignity, trust, patience, transparency and kindness,” said Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, who presided over the initial ceremonies for the House. “Every idea, conversation, committee and every vote will be in the best interest of Montana.”

As the House began its work, Reps. Neil Duram, Ross Fitzgerald, Denley Loge, Bill Mercer and Kerri Seekins-Crowe sang the national anthem.

Both chambers conducted full roll calls of their members. Representatives and senators then took the oath of office, administered by District Court Judge Ashley Harada of Billings in the House and Montana Supreme Court Justice Laurie McKinnon in the Senate.

While Monday focused on pomp and circumstance, on Tuesday, it will be time for legislative action. Hundreds of bills have already been introduced and assigned to committees, and the first hearings will start Tuesday at 8 a.m.