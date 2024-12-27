Montana’s Medicaid expansion: What’s the program’s future?

Jonathan Ambarian

HELENA (KPAX) — When Montana lawmakers approved renewing the state’s Medicaid expansion in 2019, it came with a clear deadline: Leaders would have to decide by 2025 whether they wanted to keep the program going. Now that date is fast approaching, and the state Legislature will decide the way forward during their upcoming session.

“We've created a program that's working extremely well and has been a huge benefit for Montanans, especially in the mental health and addiction areas, and to lose that would be catastrophic for the state,” said Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls.

Buttrey sponsored the HELP Act that established Medicaid expansion in 2015, as well as the 2019 bill that extended it through 2025. In both cases, the majority Republicans in the Legislature split; a group of Republicans and Democrats sent the bills forward to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s desk.

Buttrey says he saw Medicaid expansion as a way to advance both health care and economic goals – getting Montanans healthier and keeping more of them in the workforce. He believes it’s been a success, and he plans to bring a bill during the session that would simply remove the June 30, 2025 sunset date.

“Now we've got ten years’ worth of data, and that data is positive from the state's perspective, from the budget perspective, from the hospitals both large and small – we’ve had no closure of rural hospitals, one of the few states that can say that – and certainly has been a huge benefit for people on the program,” he said.

Democrats in the Legislature have also talked about making Medicaid expansion a priority, but Republicans still hold majority control in the House and Senate – and they now have the governor’s office as well. Not all GOP members are enthusiastic about extending the program.

“I campaigned this time – I had a primary as well as a general – and promised my voters that I'm against Medicaid expansion,” said Sen.-elect Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. “I get everybody's district is different, but that's something that the people there in Senate District 5 voted down, and I'm going to uphold that.”

Regier, the incoming Senate president, voted against extending Medicaid expansion in 2019, while serving in the House. He called the program “welfare,” argued it’s benefited hospitals – particularly large hospitals – more than individuals, and said people now on the program have other options for insurance.

“I'm all for a safety net,” Regier said. “The question that we're going to have to answer is, when does a safety net become just a lifestyle and not a safety net anymore?”

Buttrey argued the results of the program have shown answers to concerns opponents raised.

“We heard a lot of things: We heard it would bankrupt the state, we heard that once folks get on the program, they'll never get off,” he said. “Like I said, we now have ten years’ worth of data that shows the exact opposite to be true. It's been a net positive for our state budget and taxpayers. People are going off of the program once they get the help they need.”

A report from the Montana Healthcare Foundation says the population enrolled in Medicaid expansion has fluctuated – rising to near 100,000 in 2018 before starting to decline, then rising again during the COVID-19 pandemic. It hit its highest point – 125,035 adults enrolled – in April 2023, as the federal government allowed people to remain on the program without rechecking their eligibility.