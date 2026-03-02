Montana delegation backs military action against Iran

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana’s all-Republican congressional delegation voiced support on social media for President Donald Trump’s order launching “major combat operations,” in Iran.

Early Saturday morning, Trump announced that U.S. and Israeli forces had struck targets across Iran, with the Associated Press reporting that first strikes appeared to target Iranian leadership.

“We are at war,” U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke said in a post on social media platform X.

President Trump made it crystal clear to Iran: “No nuclear weapons or arsenals of mass destruction.” They should have taken the deal he offered: give up the weapons or face certain defeat. The President’s mission of regime change is now equally clear. The world, the Middle East, and especially the great people of Iran will be better off without Khomeini and his armies of terrorism. Now is the time for the people of Iran to take their country back. My heart and good faith are with them. I appreciate Secretary Rubio briefing congressional leadership in accordance with the War Powers Act and look forward to continued consultation between the President and Congress. My prayers go out to our heroic service members and their families who participated in this action. We are at war.

The state’s senior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said on X he supports the actions taken by the president.

The Iranian regime is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror & waged war against the United States and its allies for nearly 50 years. I support President Trump’s actions to keep our nation safe and aid the people of Iran in their fight for liberty. Grateful for the President’s strong moral clarity and for the men & women in our great military.

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy called the military action a “righteous endeavor.”

“God be with our troops, our allies, and the Iranian people. To the people of Iran, rise up and seize YOUR country. America has your back.”

He added in a second post on X that the “righteous action in Iran” heightens the risk of a retaliatory terrorist attack, and called on Democrats in Congress to allow funding for the Department of Homeland Security to keep Americans safe. “TSA needs to be funded and paid so we don’t have another hijacking event like 9/11.”

The strikes were not specifically authorized by Congress, and some members of Congress said it should have been brought to the legislative branch, which is supposed to have war-making powers under the Constitution, States Newsroom’s Washington, D.C., Bureau reported.

Sheehy had previously posted a photo on X participating in a viral trend among Iranian’s who oppose the current regime, where he lit a cigarette from a burning photo of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sen Tim Sheehy Sen Tim Sheehy loading...

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing added his own support, saying the Iranians had opted against diplomatic options.

For decades, the Ayatollah has rejected diplomacy, opting instead to pursue nuclear armament while chanting death to America. The Iranian regime and its proxies have American blood on their hands. No President has possessed the grit to challenge this clear and present danger until now. God bless our troops in their fight for a lasting peace.

Iran vowed to retaliate and fired ballistic missiles at Israel, and Gulf nations that host U.S. military bases said they had intercepted missiles, the New York Times reported.