Ten candidates advance in University of Montana president search

(Daily Montanan) Out of more than 60 candidates for University of Montana president, 10 are advancing for further consideration, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

In January, then UM President Seth Bodnar announced he was stepping down to consider a different role in public service. He subsequently announced a U.S. Senate run as an independent candidate.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said an expedited search would take place, partly to continue the momentum at UM, and partly in response to the unexpected midyear departure.

Christian has been posting weekly briefs about the search, and in the most recent one Thursday, he said the process is moving into interviews.

He earlier announced an advisory group, and in the most recent update, he also said he has since invited Paul Lukacs, associate vice president for research and creative scholarship, and Greg Sundberg, deputy director of athletics, to join the working group as it moves into its next phases.

Monday, Galen Hollenbaugh, deputy commissioner, said the team continues to make progress.

“We don’t want to shortchange the process but remain hopeful of making an announcement by the end of March,” Hollenbaugh said.

Hollenbaugh declined to state whether any of the applicants who were advancing were internal candidates from the Montana University System and earlier declined to outline the process.

However, he said Monday the process “remains dynamic,” and the Commissioner’s Office is still accepting applications.