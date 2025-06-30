Montana Republicans elect Art Wittich state party chair

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Republicans from all corners of Montana convened in Helena during the weekend for the party’s annual convention and to elect new party leadership

Delegates elected Art Wittich to serve for a two-year term as party chair.

“Folks, I think our purpose is conservative government, and we’re going to do some things that haven’t been tried in the past,” Wittich said after his election. “… I want to keep winning elections, but I also want us to dedicate ourselves to things that are higher than winning elections, and that’s things like truth.”

Four party members threw their hats in the ring for leadership of the state GOP — Wittich, Stacy Zinn, Tanner Smith, and Troy Miller.

Wittich was elected on the second ballot. Smith and Miller were eliminated after the first round of voting.

He is an attorney and former state legislator who represented a portion of Gallatin County from 2011 to 2016, and served as Senate Majority Leader during the 2013 session.

Following the announcement of his election, Wittich told the gathered Republicans that they should all seek to be a “happy warrior,” and look forward to bright days for the party ahead.

“We’re a red state. We could become a bright red state,” he said. “And we can do it without dividing and subtracting. We can grow.”

However the GOP convention on Saturday took a detour toward division when, during the credentialing of delegates able to vote for party leaders, state Sen. Barry Usher of Billings made a motion to remove nine fellow senators from the list.

The nine state senators were censured by the GOP executive committee during the legislature over a series of votes taken in conjunction with Democrats to establish Senate rules and move forward large pieces of legislation including the state’s budget.

A roll call vote among 241 gathered delegates saw a majority vote to remove the nine from their delegate roles.

Among the nine Republican senators who appeared at the convention in person were Sens. Jason Ellsworth, of Hamilton; Denley Loge of St. Regis; Wendy McKamey of Great Falls, and Russ Tempel of Chester.

Ellsworth told the Daily Montanan he was disappointed that the actions taken against the nine elected officials went against a message of unity that had been delivered during the first day of the convention.

“It just cements division,” said Ellsworth, a former Senate president who was censured by the entire state Senate this year. “Republicans are strong, and should continue to be strong, but also recognize that, you know, it is a big tent, and it does take more than one philosophy.”

Loge told the Daily Montanan that he felt justified that his votes were in line with his constituents, who voted him in, as opposed to the executive board or state central committee.

“The reason I’m the only Senator that’s Republican in part of Missoula County, and it’s because the constituents recognize I vote for them,” he said.

With a total of 235 certified delegates voting for the party chair, Wittich earned 140 final votes and Zinn received 94, with one ballot excluded.

Wittich replaces party chair Don “K” Kaltschmidt who served in the role for six years and oversaw a red wave through the state including Republicans winning all statewide elected offices, including the governorship, as well as all of Montana’s Congressional seats — for the first time in 100 years.

Kaltschmidt previously told the Daily Montanan that he was proud of his work turning Montana into a true red state, and that the next chairman would be tasked with leading the new era of GOP dominance.

“It’s really up to the next chairman to take it to the next level, which would be learning how to be a red state,” he told the Daily Montanan.

Delegates elected members of the executive board including Zinn for vice chair, and Lola Galloway as secretary.

Wittich’s tenure will last through 2027, a term which will span a legislative cycle election and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ reelection campaign.

“I’m not tired of winning. I don’t think any of us are tired of winning,” he said. “I think when we embrace a positive vision for Montanans. They’re going to join us. They’re going to vote for us. They’re going to give us their time and their treasure, and we’re just going to keep getting bigger and better.”