Montana senators receive committee assignments for 119th Congress

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana’s soon-to-be senior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines will keep a key leadership position in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in the upcoming Congress, as well as take a new position on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota on Friday announced the Senate Republican Conference committee assignments for the upcoming 119th Congress beginning next year. Daines also will serve on the Finance and Indian Affairs committees.

“It’s an honor to serve Montanans in the U.S. Senate, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues on these crucial committees to fight for our Montana way of life,” Daines said in a prepared statement. “President (Donald) Trump received a mandate from the American people, and with these committee assignments I’ll be working to enact the president’s agenda to unleash American energy, cut taxes, open overseas markets for Montana farmers and ranchers, improve America’s relationships abroad, bring down costs for hardworking families, secure the southern border and stem the flow of deadly drugs.”

Daines has also been the ranking member on the Subcommittee on National Parks, which he will chair in the upcoming Republican-controlled Senate.

Sen.-elect Tim Sheehy, a Navy Seal, will serve on the committees on Armed Services, on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and on Veterans’ Affairs.

Sheehy, of Bozeman, won his election to the Senate against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who had chaired the Veterans’ Affairs committee during the last two sessions of Congress.