Bill to reduce number of Montana SupCo justices dies in House

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana has seven justices serving on its Supreme Court, but freshman legislator Rep. Lukas Schubert, R-Kalispell, believes that is too large of a judicial bench for a small state. He introduced House Bill 322 to eliminate two associate judges from the court, saying it would save taxpayer money and create a more efficient court.

The majority of his fellow representatives, however, didn’t agree with his arguments and voted overwhelmingly, 29-71, against his bill during the House’s Saturday floor session.

Schubert told his fellow lawmakers that the state constitution originally provided for a chief justice and four associate justices — with a provision for the legislature to increase that number, which it did in 1979.

“If we pass this bill, we are going to be cutting two of the justices out of the state, and we’re going to be saving $1.2 million annually,” Schubert said. “There are better things we can spend our constituents’ money on than these two justices and their staff.”

There are nearly 350 state Supreme Court justices serving across the country on courts ranging from five to nine justices in size. The most common supreme court size is seven justices, with 28 state Supreme Courts, followed by 17 states with five-judge courts, and seven courts with nine justices.

The bill to reduce Montanan’s court was requested by Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said HB 322 was possibly the most “arbitrary and capricious” bill he’d ever seen come to the House floor.

“I feel almost like the sponsor got up and while he was brushing his teeth said, ‘Well, let’s just cut the number of justices form seven down to five,'” France said. “He didn’t ask the bar, he didn’t ask lawyers, he didn’t ask judges, about whether or not the case load could be effectively managed with fewer judges. He just looked at some statistics from other states.”

During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 7, no proponents testified on behalf of the bill, but numerous individuals and organizations spoke against it, including the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers, the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, and the Montana County Attorneys Association.

Many spoke about the caseload before the court and the need to keep the court fully staffed to ensure expedient decisions delivered for Montanans.

Newly elected Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court Cory Swanson also spoke in opposition to the bill. He told the committee that he’d spent several hours the day before redrafting a single opinion for the court.

“I was taking a lot of time, and doing a lot of research, and I’m not done with it,” Swanson said. “The question for this committee is, ‘Do you want your Supreme Court justices to do that?’ Because with seven justices right now, we’re all at capacity in terms of the work, in terms of time commitment, in terms of research, writing, drafting, discussing cases in conference.”

He also pushed back against the idea that cutting justices would save money, pointing to an upcoming bill to create a new court that would be more expensive than current associate justices cost.

“You want your justices to spend the time and attention necessary to craft good opinions, to give clear interpretations of the law,” Swanson said. “That’s it, and I think if you go from seven to five, you’re going to sacrifice that.”

While the House Judiciary Committee passed the bill 12-8, the House voted it down by huge margins on Saturday, with 71 representatives opposing it.