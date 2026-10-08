Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Before voters receive their ballots in the mail, they should find a copy of the 2026 Montana Voter Information Pamphlet, courtesy of the Montana Secretary of State’s office.

The state-issued guide offers information on the three ballot issues that voters will decide on, and includes arguments and rebuttals for and against each issue. Those arguments come alongside information about checking voter information, finding a polling place and viewing sample ballots, tracking absentee ballots and additional resources available to Montana voters.

(You can also find information about ballot issues, candidates for federal and state offices, and additional voter information in the Daily Montanan’s voter guide.)

“Montana’s 2026 Voter Information Pamphlet recognizes the historic moment for our country as we continue celebrating 250 years of freedom,” Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said in a statement. “Montanans have an important civic duty to participate in our electoral process, and I encourage every eligible Montanan to review the pamphlet and be prepared to make their voice heard this General Election.”

Get our free mobile app

According to the guide, 510,000 copies of the document were published at a total cost of $75,760.23.