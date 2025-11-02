Montana bolts to early lead, ends drought against Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (Montana Sports) — The Montana Grizzlies ended a long drought at Stewart Stadium by picking up a 38-17 Big Sky Conference road win Saturday afternoon over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies kept their unbeaten season going and won in Ogden for the first time since 2012. Weber State had won the three previous meetings overall with the Griz, but Montana’s offense, led by quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat, proved unstoppable, particularly in the first half.

Ah Yat completed 15 of 27 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to Jake Jensen in the fourth quarter. Ah Yat’s scoring plays went to Blake Bohannon and Evan Shafer.

Running back Eli Gillman cracked the 100-yard barrier again. Gillman carried 12 times for 122 yards, an average of 10.2 yards per carry, and was one of three Griz to score a rushing touchdown. Ah Yat and Brooks Davis also scored on the ground.

The Grizzlies scored on their first four possessions, all touchdowns, before Ty Morrison missed wide right on a 30-yard field goal with just under two minutes left in the first half.

Morrison redeemed himself with a 33 yarder to end the first half and lift the Griz to a 31-10 lead at the break.

Montana forced two turnovers, with Micah Harper recovering a Weber State fumble on the first play of the game and Kade Boyd grabbing a third-quarter interception. The Griz lead the Big Sky in interceptions.

Weber State’s Jayleen Record continued to be a thorn in the Griz’s side. Record caught two touchdown passes last season in the Wildcats’ 55-48 win and he caught two more scoring passes on Saturday but couldn't keep Weber State from dropping to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the league.