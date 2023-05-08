Montana’s hit TV show ‘Yellowstone’ officially coming to an end

KC

(KGVO) The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard.

In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.

Now, it appears that Paramount will not be bringing back the show for a 6th season.

According to Variety

“Yellowstone” is officially coming to an end, with the final episodes of the megahit Paramount Network series’ fifth season set to launch in November. In addition, an untitled sequel series has been ordered and will debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December. The announcement comes after months of speculation that Kevin Costner would be leaving the series, reportedly over his desire to focus on the epic two-part Western feature “Horizon,” which would have seriously impacted his availability to film “Yellowstone.”

Matthew McConaughey has been rumored to be part of a new Yellowstone spin-off. Lots of people speculating that the upcoming "Yellowstone" sequel series will be surrounding the famed 6666 Ranch in Texas. Which makes sense for McConaughey's character. Being that he is a proud Texan.

With so many rumors swirling around what is going to happen in the second half of season 5. It is hard to wrap our heads around what might be Dutton's demise. Will John's cancer return? Will he get killed by Jaime? We will have to wait and see when the season continues this Fall 2023.