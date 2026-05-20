Motorcyclists push lawmakers to legalize lane filtering in Nevada

April Corbin Girnus

(Nevada Current) Motorcyclists are urging Nevada state lawmakers to allow riders to move between vehicles during stopped or slowed traffic.

Advocates, who appeared before the interim legislative committee on growth and infrastructure Tuesday, emphasized that the practice, known as lane filtering, differs from lane splitting, which is when motorcycles navigate between moving traffic at higher rates of speed. Both lane filtering and lane splitting are currently illegal in Nevada.

Proponents of lane filtering say it reduces riders’ exposure to rear-end collisions and helps both drivers and riders.

“We all know motorcycles have a much smaller visual profile than surrounding vehicles, making riders easy to overlook. They can virtually disappear,” said Jessica Begnal, president Motorcycle Rights for Nevada. “In many accidents, drivers often state, ‘We didn’t even see them.’ And we actually believe them.”

Bengal showed lawmakers a photo taken by a “four-wheeled supporter” showing how difficult it can be for a driver to differentiate between a motorcycle and the stopped vehicle in front of it, especially at night or if the driver is fatigued.

Lane filtering allows a rider to “jump the line” at a red light, increasing visibility and safety for everyone on the road.

“Even a little fender bender or low-speed rear-end collision can result in catastrophic injuries or fatalities” for motorcyclists, Bengal added.

Brandon Venturo, who described himself as a longtime motorcycle rider, described lane filtering as “not about getting special treatment” but about giving motorcyclists options that keep them safer.

“Motorcycles aren’t like passenger vehicles,” he said. “There’s no bumpers, crush zones or airbags. There’s nothing separating the rider from the impact. And when traffic stops abruptly, it can leave the rider in a very exposed condition.”

Another local rider, Cheryl Guanzon, testified that she was recently stopped in traffic and noticed that an approaching vehicle behind her was not stopping.

“I moved out of the way in time, but many riders are not that lucky,” she said.

Guanzon and others referenced a collision in early April in Southern Nevada where 48-year-old father of five Josh Barber was killed after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a Jeep Renegade that failed to stop for traffic. Barber was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Jeep was arrested for impaired driving.

A Kia Telluride that Barber had stopped behind was also rear-ended by the Jeep. The driver of that car, as well as one of two juvenile passengers, reported minor injuries.

“Lane filtering would have saved Josh’s life,” said David Sampson, a friend of Barber.

Sampson added that whenever a vehicle stops behind his motorcycle at a red light he flashes a peace sign as a “thank you.”

“I don’t think anyone ever sees it,” he said, “but it’s important to me I shoot them a little nod or peace sign and thank them for protecting me when I can’t protect myself.”

Miguel Williams, a Motorcycle Foundation Safety rider coach and motorcycle safety specialist at the College of Southern Nevada, told lawmakers lane filtering also helps riders with heat exposure and heat exhaustion, noting that asphalt, car exhaust and helmets exacerbate already high temperatures.

“When done correctly this is not reckless riding,” he said of lane filtering.

The Nevada State Legislature considered a lane filtering proposal in 2013 but the bill failed to pass, according to a memo provided to lawmakers by legislative staff.

Among western states, Utah and Arizona legalized low-speed lane filtering in 2019 and 2022, respectively. California legalized the practice in 2016. Nevada’s other two neighbors, Idaho and Oregon, do not allow the practice.

Motorcycle Rights for Nevada is advocating lawmakers sponsor a bill to allow lane filtering when traffic is slowed or stopped. Specifics, such as whether to limit motorcycles to 25 mph or 10- to 15 mph over adjacent traffic while lane splitting, would have to be determined during the legislative process.