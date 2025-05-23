Montana clears the road for motorized scooters under new law

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) Motorized scooters, popularized in culture by companies like Lime, are now a specifically regulated mode of transportation in the state.

Signed into law last week, House Bill 588, brought by Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, defines motor scooters and adds safety regulations for users. Motorized scooters now have the same rights on the roadway as a cyclist or someone riding a moped. The law also includes single-wheels, which essentially are motorized skateboards.

During the bill’s hearing in the House Transportation Committee, Duram, a former member of the Montana Highway Patrol, relayed a story about a kid in his community riding a single wheel on the roadway. To his credit, Duram said, the kid is safe while he rides — but being on the roadway was technically illegal.

“I suspect your community has a kid just about like him,” Duram said. “This really is his transportation.”

Duram said that trying to solve the problem of the single wheels led him to consider motorized scooters, too. The issue was seats — if something didn’t have a seat, it could not be on the road.

The bill solved the legal issue. It also stipulates motorized scooters can’t go faster than 30 mph. Importantly, motorized scooters are distinguished from motorized vehicles — an important difference because it means someone cannot be charged with driving under the influence while operating a scooter.

That does not, however, mean they could not be charged with other offenses. Duram said on the House floor on April 16 in that situation the person could be given a public intoxication charge.

The new law provides another avenue of transportation for those who lose their license.

“My intention was that they’d be traveling at relatively slow speeds to transport the operator to and from his destination and location without the necessity of him having a driver’s license,” Duram said in the hearing. “This becomes, without a driver’s license, one of your standard forms of transportation.”

Motorized scooters are required to have white headlights, and red lights or reflectors facing behind There’s also stipulations on brakes, requiring a motorized scooter be able to stop from 10 mph within 25 feet.

Scooters are not allowed to be operated by motor on sidewalks or bike paths. Riders must yield to pedestrians when operating the vehicle.