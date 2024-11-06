Nevada voters reject open primaries, ranked choice voting system

April Corbin Girnus

(Nevada Current) Nevada voters rejected a proposed move to an open primary and ranked choice voting election system, a reversal from two years ago when they supported it.

As of late Tuesday, unofficial election results showed 57% in support and 43% opposed. The Associated Press called the race for ‘no.’

In 2022, when Nevada voters first weighed in on Question 3, they approved it with 53% support and 47% opposed.

Both the Democratic and Republican state parties strongly opposed Question 3. Republicans characterized it as a California idea, while Democrats labeled it confusing for voters.

Question 3 would have moved Nevada to an open primary/ranked choice voting system. All candidates, regardless of political party, would have appeared on the primary ballot.

Voters would select one candidate during the primary, and the top five finishers advance to the general election. Then, in the general election, voters would rank the candidates in order of preference.