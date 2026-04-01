Nevada National Guard deployed to support war on Iran

Dana Gentry

(Nevada Current) Nevada is the latest state to send National Guard air forces to support the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Nevada National Guard.

The 152nd Airlift Wing out of Reno, known as the High Rollers, is a “lethal innovative team of combat- ready warfighters” according to its website. It has “strengthened joint and total force integration through advanced combat training at Nellis Air Force Base.”

The 152nd is generally assigned to assist the U.S. Forest Service with airlift and fire suppression, according to the news release. The number of troops deployed is unknown.

“Nevada is praying for the brave members of the Nevada National Guard at this time,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in the news release. “Our state’s Guardsmen are truly the best in the nation and have received extensive training in the mission sets included in this callup. Throughout its 79-year history, the Nevada Air National Guard has deployed troops around the world in defense of our nation.”

Lombardo’s office did not respond to the Current’s inquiries about the specifics of the “mission sets” the governor mentioned.

Another contingent of the Nevada Army National Guard was deployed to U.S. Central Command before the war began, according to the Guard.

“The High Rollers of the Nevada Air National Guard and our Soldiers overseas are trained, ready and equipped to answer the nation’s call,” said Maj. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, Nevada Adjutant General. “For myself, and the majority of the force remaining home, our thoughts and prayers are with our Nevada Air and Army Guard brothers and sisters overseas, and the families they leave behind during this time.”

The Nevada Guard joins troops from several other states, including Mississippi, Kansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The deployed units appear to specialize in aerial refueling, strategic airlift, and special operations.

The Guard declined to provide additional information, citing security concerns.