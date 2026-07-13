New campground opens along Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in Idaho

Clark Corbin

(Idaho State Sun) The state of Idaho opened a new campground along the popular Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, which stretches from Mullan to Plummer, officials with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday.

The new tent-only campground provides several amenities for cyclists, backpackers and other outdoor enthusiasts who had requested overnight accommodations along the 73-mile trail, state officials said.

The campground features 26 campsites, secure bicycle parking, e-bike charging stations and a modern shower house, state officials said.

“This new campground reflects our commitment to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities while preserving the incredible places that make Idaho special,” Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton said in a written statement. “As more people discover the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, we’re investing in facilities that support safe, comfortable, and sustainable adventures for visitors from across Idaho and beyond. Whether someone is bikepacking across the state or simply looking for a peaceful night under the stars, this campground will enhance one of Idaho’s most iconic recreation experiences.”

The paved Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes is open year round and serves cyclists, runners, walkers, bird watchers, cross-country skiers and more.