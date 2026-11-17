Kevin Hardy

(Stateline) A deadly flesh-eating parasite that can plague livestock, wildlife and pets continues to spread across the American Southwest.

Officials detected the arrival of the New World screwworm in June — the first time in decades the pest had been seen in the United States. Since then, detections have spiked, with 139 recorded cases across three states. While fewer than 10 total cases were recorded in August and September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has already confirmed 53 cases this month.

“We got a bunch more cases all of a sudden,” said David Anderson, professor and extension economist in livestock and food product marketing at Texas A&M University.

Rising infections have pushed state leaders to designate certain outbreak areas across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, where animal movement is being restricted.

The movement of pets and livestock is restricted in all or parts of 31 Texas counties as officials there are tracking 77 sites with at least one confirmed case.

Contrary to its name, the screwworm grows into an adult fly about the size of a common housefly. The name screwworm refers to the larvae (maggots) that burrow into open wounds, feeding as they go “like a screw being driven into wood,” according to USDA.

The pest could threaten beef and dairy cattle — potentially exacerbating high prices for consumers. But the screwworm can also infect people, wildlife and pets. That’s pushed states to recommend or require certain monitoring of pet movements.

California, for instance, requires all warm-blooded animals coming from an infested zone to have a pretravel inspection, a veterinary certification and an entry permit into the state. In Texas, adoptions for thousands of dogs and cats were put on hold in August as most states restricted movement of animals from areas with screwworm infestations.

“It’s thrown a wrench into things, for small rescues as well as the bigger shelters,” Mia Bendixsen, executive director of the Texas Humane Legislation Network, told The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the New Mexico Livestock Board broadened its screwworm tracking to regional infestation zones as more cases were confirmed across southern parts of the state. Those zones demarcate where ranchers must receive state authorization before moving cattle.

“We are working closely with our state and federal partners to investigate these cases, increase surveillance and monitor for additional infestations,” New Mexico State Veterinarian Samantha Holeck said in an October statement, according to Source New Mexico.

Screwworm maggots burrow into the flesh of living animals through wounds as small as a tick bite or in body openings such as the eyes or nose. That means ranchers must keep close watch over newborn calves with exposed umbilical cords and may need to rethink branding and tagging operations that provide an entry for the pests.

While the flies could prove deadly to herds, USDA says they do not create food safety risks.

But a worsening infestation could impact beef prices, which are already near record high prices.

In August, federal officials began a phased reopening of Southern ports for cattle imports from Mexico, which had been barred because of the screwworm infestation. That should slowly help rebuild the domestic cattle supply chain and eventually offer some relief for consumers, said Anderson, of Texas A&M.

Anderson expects consumers could see some relief in prices next year. But grocery shoppers shouldn’t expect a return to the rock-bottom beef prices they enjoyed five to 10 years ago.

“Because there’s so many other costs, not only producing and processing the animals, but transportation, labor — everything is higher,” he said.

The screwworm can infect humans, but so far no domestic cases have been reported in people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mexico and Central American nations have reported more than 2,850 cases in people, according to CDC tracking.

To eradicate the pests, the federal government plans to breed sterile male flies and then release them into areas with established populations. The sterilized males will mate with females, which will then lay unfertilized eggs. With females mating only once in their lifespan, officials say this method progressively reduces and eliminates the fly population.

USDA is constructing a $750 million sterile fly facility in Southern Texas that aims to produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week when it opens next year. The agency has also invested in sterile fly facilities in Mexico and Panama.

Last week, the federal government began the process of hiring 228 people for the new Texas facility.

“Protecting U.S. livestock and wildlife from New World Screwworm is a national security priority, and this new facility will drastically boost the availability of sterile flies – our most successful offensive capability to drive these serious pests away from our border,” Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in a news release about the hiring.