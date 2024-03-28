Former NFL head coach joins Montana Griz staff

(Montana Sports Information) Former NFL head coach and 30-plus year coaching veteran Scott Linehan has joined the Montana football coaching staff as an offensive analyst, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Tuesday.

Linehan comes to Montana after serving as an analyst in the SEC at Missouri in 2021. Prior to that he spent a season at LSU as the passing game coordinator and five seasons in Dallas where he helped the Cowboys to three NFC East division titles and three playoff appearances.

In total he spent 17 years in the NFL with three seasons as a head coach and 13 as an offensive coordinator.

He was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2006-2008 and has served as the OC for the Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions. He also served as a collegiate coordinator at Idaho, Washington, and Louisville.

"We're excited that Scott has decided to come help us out. Having someone with his expertise and experience is certainly a benefit to the Grizzlies. He will be good for our coaches, good for our players, and to top it off, he's a great guy and really fun to be around," said Hauck.

"This is a huge win for the Montana football team."

Linehan will assist Grizzly offensive coordinator Brent Pease guide an offensive unit that sizzled with methodical balance in 2023.

Of Montana's 5,619 yards of total offense last season, it was nearly split down the middle between the run and pass. The Griz threw for 2,967 yards and rushed for 2,652 yards, a combined difference of just 315 yards. The Griz were third in the nation and first in the Big Sky in first down offense, moving the chains 297 times while outscoring opponents 454-258.

With the addition of Linehan, Montana boasts one of the most veteran offensive staffs in the FCS with over 130 years of combined coaching experience, many at the game's highest levels.

Linehan also joins his son Mike Linehan , Montana's second-year defensive line coach, on the Grizzly staff.

"I've got great respect for Coach Hauck and the tradition of the Grizzly football program he's built is well known. I'm thankful for the opportunity to help continue that success as an analyst. It's also a special opportunity to work with my son Mike," said Linehan.

Linehan served on the Dallas Cowboys staff for five years, handling passing game coordinator duties in 2014 before his promotion to offensive coordinator (2015-18). The Cowboys went 12-4 and claimed the NFC East with Linehan calling the plays as the passing game coordinator in 2014. In 2016 – with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott – Linehan helped lead Dallas to a 13-3 mark and the NFC East title. The Cowboys also won the NFC East in 2018.

Linehan was the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator from 2009-13. In 2011, the Lions posted a 10-6 mark and earned a playoff berth. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for career-highs of 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns. Linehan served as head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2006-08, compiling an 11-25 mark.

He also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2002-04) and offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2005 under Nick Saban.

Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and, in 2004, led the NFL in passing yards (4,717) and completions (379). Also, during that span, Viking wide receiver Randy Moss caught 37 TD passes and led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 17 in 2003.

Linehan's collegiate stops include LSU (2020, passing game coordinator), Louisville (1999-01, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks), Washington (1998, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks; 1996-97, offensive coordinator and wide receivers; 1994-95, wide receivers), UNLV (1991, quarterbacks), Idaho (1992-93, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks; 1989-90, wide receivers).

As a player he was a quarterback at Idaho from 1982-86, earning team offensive MVP honors in 1986 when he led the Vandals to an 8-4 overall mark and a berth in the I-AA playoffs. In 1984, Linehan passed for 2,407 yards and 17 TDs and then in 1986, he threw for 3,954 yards and 22 scores.

He and his wife, Kristen, have three sons: Matt, Mike, and Marcus. Matt is currently the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Idaho.