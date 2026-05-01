Oregon to add EV charging stations across its highways

Mia Maldonado

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon is adding 24 more fast-charging electric vehicle stations across its major highways, with some expected to come online as soon as next year.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Climate Office last week selected companies for the second round of grants from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, a federal program that has a goal to establish a nationwide network of public charging stations over five years along major highways and interstates.

The new stations will include eight along Interstate 84 from Ontario to Portland, seven throughout central and southern Oregon, five across U.S. Route 101 along the coast, two in Corvallis and Albany and one in Harney County.

Each station will have at least four charging ports, and some will have as many as eight — bringing in a total of 126 new high speed charging ports.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said it expects several stations will come online over the next 12 to 18 months.

The program funding comes from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By the end of the 2026 fiscal year, Oregon will have received $52 million from the program.

The new charging stations are planned at:

The department will launch the third opportunity for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grants this summer, focusing on filling rural gaps on Interstate 82, Oregon Highway 42, U.S. Highway 95, U.S. Highway 101 south of Reedsport, U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend and U.S. Highway 26 east of Prineville.