(Daily Montanan) Gov. Greg Gianforte lambasted an Oregon ballot initiative gaining traction in the state that would criminalize licensed hunting and fishing.

“Did you hear what they are trying to do in Oregon? They are literally trying to outlaw hunting and fishing – that’s absolutely crazy,” Gianforte said in a video released Wednesday. “Here in Montana, hunting and fishing is integral to our way of life.

“To all those Oregonians who want to outlaw hunting and fishing, please stay out of Montana.”

The proposal, titled Oregon Initiative Petition 28, is led by Portland-based animal rights activists.

To qualify for the ballot, IP28 must acquire 117,000 signatures, and to date, nearly 130,000 signatures have been submitted, the Governor’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

If passed, the initiative would eliminate fishing and hunting licenses and criminalize hunters, fishers, anglers, trappers, farmers, and ranchers, as it aims to remove exemptions for these activities from animal cruelty laws.

Hunting and fishing generate $1.9 billion in annual economic activity in the state, the news release said, citing the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.