‘That’s absolutely crazy,’ says Gianforte about Oregon’s proposed hunting ban

‘That’s absolutely crazy,’ says Gianforte about Oregon’s proposed hunting ban

Gov. Gianforte pheasant hunting at the Isaac Homestead Wildlife Management Area in Hysham in October 2024. (Provided by the Governor’s Office)

(Daily Montanan) Gov. Greg Gianforte lambasted an Oregon ballot initiative gaining traction in the state that would criminalize licensed hunting and fishing.

“Did you hear what they are trying to do in Oregon? They are literally trying to outlaw hunting and fishing – that’s absolutely crazy,” Gianforte said in a video released Wednesday. “Here in Montana, hunting and fishing is integral to our way of life.

“To all those Oregonians who want to outlaw hunting and fishing, please stay out of Montana.”

The proposal, titled Oregon Initiative Petition 28, is led by Portland-based animal rights activists.

To qualify for the ballot, IP28 must acquire 117,000 signatures, and to date, nearly 130,000 signatures have been submitted, the Governor’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

If passed, the initiative would eliminate fishing and hunting licenses and criminalize hunters, fishers, anglers, trappers, farmers, and ranchers, as it aims to remove exemptions for these activities from animal cruelty laws.

Hunting and fishing generate $1.9 billion in annual economic activity in the state, the news release said, citing the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

As an avid outdoorsman, protecting “the Montana way of life” and preserving the firearms, hunting, fishing, recreation, and agricultural heritage in the Treasure State is a top priority for the governor, his office said in the news release.

Filed Under: fishing, Gianforte, hunting, Montana Today, oregon
Categories: Politics
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