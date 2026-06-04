New amenities and repairs coming to Oregon parks this summer

Mia Maldonado

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) From a refreshed historical gift shop to new showers at a popular North Coast camp site, several state park properties received upgrades just in time for summer visitors to enjoy.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department manages more than 250 state parks, recreation areas, scenic viewpoints and other sites. In the face of budget constraints, the agency in the fall and again this spring implemented fees on more than 40 parks where it previously waived day-use parking fees. The fees help pay to maintain and operate amenities at those locations.

A handful of properties underwent less aesthetic, but essential upgrades such as dump site repairs and storm debris clearance. That includes Silver Falls State Park, where winter storms downed many large trees that agency staff are still clearing in parts of the property. Those upgrades, however, are key to keeping the state park system running smoothly, agency spokesperson Lauren Wirtis said.

“All of this work provides a better experience for visitors, even though it isn’t what ends up on Instagram,” Wirtis said.

Some parks, however, did receive more glamorous, noticeable upgrades. Here’s a look at those spots.

Historic gift shop at Otter Crest

The state parks department has completed its renovations at its nearly 90-year-old cliffside gift shop next to the Otter Crest Scenic Viewpoint south of Depoe Bay.

The state parks department in 2013 purchased the gift shop, which was built in 1937 to capitalize on the then-new U.S. Route 101 along the Coast. The gift shop is on the National Register of Historic Places for its contributions to early tourism along the Oregon Coast and for its role helping U.S. Coast Guard operations during World War II.

Prior to the renovations, Wirtis said the building had significant structural deficiencies from use over the years and exposure to the salt air. The agency installed a new roof, windows and siding with materials meant to withstand the ocean environment, along with repairing the foundation and walls. The interior was also altered to improve accessibility.

New showers at Nehalem Bay State Park

Campers at Nehalem Bay State Park located 15 miles south of Cannon Beach, can enjoy a brand new shower building and restrooms this summer.

The state parks department completed the project in the fall. The agency also repaved the park entrance road and added more electrical capacity to its RV sites.

The campground is open year-round, and it’s located just a sand dune away from the beach. It has a horse camp, an airport camp and 16 yurts — most of which are pet-friendly.

New restrooms and paving at Fort Stevens

Oregon’s largest public campground, situated near Astoria, also has its fair share of upgrades.

Fort Stevens State Park, a former military base used to guard the mouth of the Columbia River between the Civil War and World War II, underwent renovations to upgrade water, electrical and wastewater utilities in several campground loops, and to replace a campground restroom and shower building built in 1955.

The state parks department also updated its paving and added accessibility features for people with disabilities.

The 4,300-acre Fort Stevens State Park has more camping sites than any other state park, and it features a freshwater lake, trails, wildlife viewing and a shipwreck site.

While most state parks will be open this summer, at least one park, Cape Lookout State Park, will be closed beginning July 6 for renovations to protect against coastal erosion. Other park closures are subject to weather conditions. For example, Collier Memorial State Park in Klamath County closed its logging museum following a storm on May 27 that shut off power and resulted in several downed trees.

Oregon residents can visit state parks without having to pay a day-use fee on June 6 as the agency celebrates State Parks Day.