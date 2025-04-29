Oregon groups fight to keep cattle out of sage grouse study areas

Monique Merrill

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — A conservation group appeared before a federal judge on Monday to ask that thousands of acres in Oregon remain cattle-free this season while it challenges the government.

The Oregon Natural Desert Association first sued the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 2019, accusing the agency of continuously delaying action on its 2015 sage grouse conservation plan. The plan required the agency to remove domestic livestock grazing across 22,000 acres of public land in the state so scientists could research the imperiled bird and its habitat.

In 2022, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, a Barack Obama appointee, ordered the agency to stop authorizing grazing on the research areas. Still, the agency delayed the research and, in January of this year, issued a new decision rolling back the size and number of study sites while omitting a deadline for when the research will occur.

“While we don’t dispute that agencies are allowed to change their minds, they can’t do so without good reasons,” said Peter Lacy, attorney for Oregon Natural Desert Association.

Under the new plan, only 3,700 acres are set to be closed. The conservation group filed suit against the government again in March, asking Simon to order the agency to stop authorizing grazing in the territories originally defined in the 2015 conservation plan. The ungrazed areas serve as important control sites to measure the impact of grazing on the birds, the conservation group asserts.

The Bureau of Land Management argued that it's well within its land use planning authority to revise the acreage it intends to use for research.

“There’s no statute or regulation requiring that BLM conduct any particular type of research in any particular way across specific land,” said Emma Hamilton, Justice Department attorney.

However, the conservation group argued that the new plan fails to explain why and how the agency determined that less area and acreage would be required to adequately research the impact of grazing in sage grouse habitat, a departure from the agency’s earlier plans.

“What’s different?” Simon asked the agency about the change in acreage.

Hamilton asserted that the agency never committed to a certain number of study areas or set a minimum acreage amount required to facilitate research in its 2015 plan. The agency also argued that while the overall acreage has been reduced from its original size, some areas are still viable for research because they receive less grazing.

The conservation group accused the agency of skirting its requirements under environmental and policy law by not taking a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of its decision or allowing for public input on the changes it made in its 2025 plan. Hamilton asserted that the agency followed national policy requirements and argued that the conservation group was simply unsatisfied with the agency’s findings.

Plus, in the years since the agency first set forth the plan, it realized the areas have resource conflicts that weren’t noticed until the agency started visiting the sites. For example, in one research natural area, the topography of the area makes installing a fence around the perimeter impossible. In other areas, there are issues with cultural sites or big game movement, Hamilton argued.

“Even if any of those things were new, what’s missing is any recognition of, let alone addressing, this minimum acres and area idea,” Lacy countered.

While the conservation group wants the court to order a preliminary injunction to keep the grazing allotments as they have been since Simon’s first order, the federal defendants argue that such an order would unduly burden the agency, which Hamilton noted has been struggling with low staffing, and impact the ranchers that have already received their permits for the year.

“The harm to BLM certainly involves manpower and hours and also involves forced changes to what BLM has decided are the best ways to manage these lands,” Hamilton said.

But the conservation group had a rebuttal to this point as well, noting that it wouldn’t be too challenging on the agency, considering it could use the agreements from the last two years.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel here,” Lacy said. “The model exists, and that’s all [Oregon Natural Desert Association] is asking for — nothing more, nothing less.”

The greater sage grouse — a rotund, chicken-like bird with a small head and spiky, long tail feathers — relies on sagebrush plants in the western United States. There once were as many as 16 million of the birds, but its population has dwindled over the past 200 years as its habitat has been reduced by development and agriculture. There are now only around 25,000 birds remaining, and the figure has dropped 80% since 1965.

Simon said he would try to release a decision by midweek.