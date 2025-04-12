Oregon coast welcomes spring whale watchers

Lily Roby

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (CN) — While the Oregon coast attracts thousands of tourists each year with its scenic, rocky beaches, another group of visitors also makes their own trek to the shoreline — this time, using 10-foot fins and flukes.

Oregon’s Spring Whale Watch Week, held this past month, celebrates the incredible migratory journey of these massive mammals, whose path can sometimes bring them mere feet from the shore.

Depoe Bay, the self-dubbed "Whale Watching Center of the World," is the headquarters for the program, which was first organized by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in the early 1980’s. Step into the tiny, central coast harbor town at peak whale watching season, and visitors can expect to be greeted with signs advertising whale watching tours and whale memorabilia galore.

Eva Harmon of Dockside Charters said so far, 2025 has been an exceptionally good year to spot whales. Harmon, who has managed the sightseeing excursion company with her husband for over 25 years, brags that her whale watching boats have had sightings nearly every day of the season so far.

“One of our biggest battles for spring is having good ocean conditions to be able to get out there and see them,” Harmon said on a busy day of managing bookings. “But they’re definitely out there. We’ve been watching these whales go by for many, many years.”

While multiple kinds of whales frequent the Pacific coast, the spring season’s focus is migratory gray whales travelling north from their winter breeding grounds in Baja California. Specifically, March’s migration is mostly the advance guard of about 15,000 gray whales who have barely eaten in the past five months, instead focusing on swimming and mating.

These whales are hungry and don’t hesitate in their trip back to Alaska — they can even turn off half their brain in order to sleep while the other half controls the swimming and breathing. In late May, mothers and their newborn calves will follow suit, sticking closer to shore to protect their babies from orcas and other threats.

This year, the team at Dockside Charters started spotting migratory gray whales around the first week of March, but resident gray whales can still be spotted year-round, preferring to hang out and feed along the coastline all summer rather than partake in the vast journey. As many as 49 whales were spotted in one day on March 29.

Even killer whales were seen on March 24 — a pod of 11. What was once a rare sight has become more common in the past five or so years, Harmon said, and lucky whale watchers can spot orcas two or three times a month in the spring as they hunt the Oregon waters flush with their preferred meal — seals, sea lions and salmon.

Detecting whales can be difficult, especially at the start when just a handful are spotted each day. But seasoned pros like Harmon’s team use coordinated tactics and multiple boats at a time to ensure their clients get at least one good look. Plus, migratory whales tend to follow a path a few miles from shore, while resident ones like to feed in areas closer in.

Although chartered whale watching is incredibly popular, especially during Whale Watch Week, most visitors opt to stay out of the ravenous Pacific seas. Anne Kilsch, a Hillsboro-based designer with a knack for marine sight-seeing, took to Depoe Bay’s Whale Watching Center on the last Wednesday of March in search of the great gray whale.

“It’s my first time whale watching in Oregon, and I’ve lived here for eight years,” Kilsch said, armed with a large pair of binoculars. “I just drove over for the day, packed myself a little lunch and I’m ready to camp out for however many hours it takes. Just enjoying the ocean, even if I don’t see anything, is a really nice way to spend the day.”

Visitors like Kilsch can visit 15 sites along the Oregon coast, from Brookings to Astoria, and look for A-frame signs reading “Whale Watching Spoken Here.” The phrase is a hallmark of Whale Watch Week and harkens back to its inception, when Hatfield Marine Science Center researcher and educator Don Giles decided Oregon’s whale migrations were so great, the public deserved more opportunities to learn about the amazing creatures.

As one of the nation’s largest organized whale watching programs, Whale Watch Week relies on over 300 volunteers stationed along the coast, all eager to share their knowledge and passion for cetaceans. Art Bottomley of Depoe Bay has been a dedicated volunteer for every migration over the past eight years. He spends five days each winter and nine days each spring standing at coastal landmarks like Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, braving the wind to educate visitors.

To the naked eye, spring’s migratory gray whales may appear as little more than a spout of water shooting from the ocean, Bottomley said. Summer gets a lot more exciting as whales come closer to shore, breaching the surface and revealing their tails and fins in spectacular feeding displays.

For Bottomley, the opportunity to educate the public about marine life is a big reason he returns year after year. But perhaps just as important is the thrill of the search — it’s simply fun to spot the whales.