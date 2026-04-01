Pangea, Stave & Hoop temporarily close in Missoula

(KPAX) Downtown Missoula’s Pangea, a restaurant on Higgins, and Stave & Hoop, the speakeasy behind it, are closed until further notice, according to posts made Tuesday on the establishments’ social media pages.

The posts said they will return with new ownership but will remain temporarily closed until then.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. We’ve had to hit pause for now due to some unexpected changes. But this community, this energy and this space mean way too much to us to be gone for long. We’re taking this time to reset, regroup, and return with a new concept + new ownership,” the posts said. “Thank you for all the love, support, and unforgettable moments. We feel it more than you know. Stay tuned… We’ll be back before you know it.”

MTN News reached out for more information but did not hear back by news time.