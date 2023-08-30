Pedestrian dies after being struck by South Ave. vehicle

(KPAX) A pedestrian died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula.

Missoula Police report a 26-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the 2900 block of South Avenue West at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman unresponsive.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says despite being treated at the scene the woman passed away.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified and was cooperative with law enforcement during the preliminary investigation, according to a news release.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406- 552-6300 or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.