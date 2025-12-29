Pictographs vandalized at Missouri Headwaters State Park

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information on the vandalization of pictographs this month at Missouri Headwaters State Park.

In a release, the agency said it appeared a person likely painted over part of an existing pictograph and made about 10 other markings in the area. This might have also have damaged some less visible pictographs, FWP said.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in protecting this site and the other invaluable resources at our state parks,” Linnaea Schroeer, a Region 3 FWP program manager, said in a release. “Keeping these places in good shape for future generations depends on everyone.”

It can be difficult to remove graffiti without damaging the pictographs. The park is where the Jefferson, Gallatin and Madison rivers form to meet the Missouri River.

As such a notable feature in the landscape, it was a camp and area many have ventured through for a millennia. During their travels through the area, William Clark camped in the area, even leaving a note for Meriwether Lewis.

Those with any tips on the incident are encouraged to report them to tipmont.mt.gov.