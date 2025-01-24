Portland’s Lloyd Center mall isn’t dead, just different

Monique Merrill

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — This row of second-floor mall storefronts once hosted chains like American Eagle, Torrid and Aeropostale.

Now, there’s a tabletop game retailer, a comic shop and a toy store, all of them small businesses.

“We have a really great little row of eclectic, nerdy interests, and we really like our neighbors,” said James Jones, owner of toy store Brickdiculous. Management made it easy to set down roots, he said, and he appreciated having related businesses right next door. “The community around has allowed us to establish in a way that I don’t think that we would have been able to without them.”

Between the rise of online shopping and pandemic-era hits to retailers, malls have had a rough time over the last decade. In Northeast Portland, the 1.4-million-square-foot Lloyd Center is what researchers call a “low-tier mall,” where anchor stores have left and sales have declined.

Rather than becoming another vacant landmark, the Lloyd Center has seen a renaissance in recent years, as it’s welcomed local independent businesses to fill the void.

Throughout the complex, independent stores now coexist alongside the ghostly remains of departed national brands. A faux beachfront cabana left by a Hollister now leads to a vintage and modern clothing store. A faux garage door, covered in corporate-approved graffiti and once owned by the novelty-gift chain store Spencer’s, now opens onto a pinball museum.

Jones, who’s lived in Portland for 25 years, acknowledges that Lloyd Center has gone through significant changes. But he pushes back on the idea the mall is dying.

“I always hesitate to use the term dead mall,” he said. “I feel like it is kind of in this weird phoenix state, with all of these indie businesses and people trying and doing different types of things.”

Next door at Floating World Comics, longtime employee Tim Goodyear agrees that the row of congruous shops benefits both business and customer.

“If somebody comes in looking for something that we don't have, it’s probably easier for them to find it in proximity,” he said.

Floating World used to be in downtown Portland, but rents at its old location kept climbing. Besides, Lloyd Center seemed more secure. It “feels much safer than downtown,” Goodyear said. “I feel like the customers are more comfortable coming here, and there's other stuff for them to do.”

Longtime Lloyd shoppers will recognize key elements of the mall. Its ice rink, once a training ground for notorious Olympic skater Tonya Harding, remains planted firmly at its center. Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn, an original tenant, continues to operate a stall.

Now, though, new independent businesses are moving in, drawn by the low rents, ample free parking and the mall security. For Robin Ziari, founder of ZRE Music Studio, the security at the Lloyd Center meant he could equip a showroom with expensive keyboards without worrying about theft.

“It’s been really safe here,” he said. “We get random people walking in sometimes, and that’s part of the fun of it.”

After years of hosting piano lessons in his home, Ziari moved into the mall in June. Since then, he’s more than doubled the number of adult music students.

Ziari grew up visiting Lloyd Center. Despite the obvious changes, he said it was still nostalgic to work here now.

“This place is pretty cool,” he said.

When it opened in August 1960, the Lloyd Center called itself the largest mall in the country. Visiting the mall during a campaign stop in 1960, then-Vice President Richard Nixon lauded it as a symbol of economic growth.

By the 2010s, fortunes had reversed. In 2015, longtime anchor tenant Nordstrom closed its doors, sparking the slow withdrawal of other businesses. In September, Ross Dress for Less, another anchor tenant, also left. Other chains like Cinnabon and Claire’s have since followed.

Seventeen years ago, Martyn Leaper and his wife Keia Booker had their first date at the Lloyd Center.

Visiting the mall a couple years back, they started to think about leasing space for their subscription coffee business, Keia and Martyn’s Coffee.

Now, in a stall near the ice rink that used to house a Jamba Juice, the couple has set up a brick-and-mortar business.

“This has been a total boon to our business,” Leaper said. “It has been a big game changer for us.”

The top floor of Portland's Lloyd Center mall is filled with medical and administrative offices. When the mall was converted from an open-air shopping center to an enclosed building, developers aded an atrium roof. (Monique Merrill/Courthouse News) The top floor of Portland's Lloyd Center mall is filled with medical and administrative offices. When the mall was converted from an open-air shopping center to an enclosed building, developers aded an atrium roof. (Monique Merrill/Courthouse News) loading...

When the couple had their first date here almost two decades ago, “it was a much different mall,” Leaper said. There were more people, and most of the shops were occupied by national retailers.

Despite the big changes, Leaper pushes back when people express pity about its current state.

“It's a shame to look at it that way,” he said. “We kind of see it as an incubator for those small businesses.”

More changes likely lie ahead for the Lloyd Center. Following the exodus of big-box retailers and facing foreclosure in 2021, investors KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Urban Renaissance Group swooped in to jointly purchase the 29.3-acre plot of land. In 2023, they submitted plans to the city to transform the mall into a mixed-use neighborhood with housing, shops and offices.

The plans envision the Lloyd Center as an urban destination. It would see the mall slowly transformed into an open-air cluster of buildings with green space in between. One proposal involves building a baseball stadium on-site, should an MLB team wish to use it. Another idea includes a music venue.

Urban Renaissance has indicated the mall will remain open throughout the redevelopment process, which could take years to accomplish. In the meantime, the Lloyd Center stands at a crossroads, as local businesses move into storefronts once owned by corporate chains. But while Lloyd Center has lost many chains, it still has some. A Barnes and Noble sits on the second floor, and a Forever 21 lies across the ice rink.