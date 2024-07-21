President Biden to exit bid for reelection; endorses Harris

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) President Joe Biden on Sunday said he will no longer seek reelection, opening the door for another Democratic candidate to challenge Donald Trump in November.

In a letter to the nation, Biden said serving as president "has been the greatest honor of my life.” He officially backed Vice President Kamala Harris to take the top of the Democratic ticket.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote.

Biden has been praised in recent months for his long list of presidential achievements. In his letter, he noted “historic investment” in rebuilding the country, from lowering prescription drug costs to providing care for veterans exposed to toxic substances. He also stood strong on the environment and passed a historic investment in American infrastructure.

Sen. Jon Tester last week joined a growing number of Democrats in calling for Biden to step aside.

"Montanans have put their trust in me to do what is right and it is a responsibility I take seriously. I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I’ve never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong. And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term.”

This is a developing story and will be updated...