Trump press secretary Leavitt to leave White House

Ashley Murray

WASHINGTON (Stateline) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will step down from her position at the end of August to spend more time with her family, President Donald Trump announced on social media Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, the president praised Leavitt, the youngest person to serve in the role, as one of his closest aides in the White House and said she will move to an adviser role outside of government.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote.

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” he added.

When asked whether the White House had chosen the next press secretary, a spokesperson pointed States Newsroom to Trump’s and Leavitt’s social media posts and did not provide additional comment.

In a nearly 500-word statement on the social media platform X, Leavitt thanked the president “for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities,” which she said included spending “countless hours” in the Oval Office and meeting foreign leaders and Americans “from all walks of life.”

“Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes,” said Leavitt, who was at times combative with journalists during routine press briefings.

Leavitt gave birth to her second child on May 1, and held her first briefing following parental leave less than a month ago. She described her decision to leave “one of the most demanding jobs in the world” as “bittersweet.”

Leavitt said she will “always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party” and suggested she’d continue antagonizing the president’s political opponents.

“Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat,” she wrote.

Leavitt credited White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who co-managed Trump’s 2024 re-election bid, for initially hiring her during the campaign.

Leavitt was 27 years old when she assumed the role of press secretary in January 2025.